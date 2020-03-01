Comerica Bank Has $2.18 Million Stock Position in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in Sanmina Corp (NASDAQ:SANM) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 67,342 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 935 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.10% of Sanmina worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,043,399 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $334,393,000 after acquiring an additional 467,702 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,141,280 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $73,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,899 shares during the last quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sadoff Investment Management LLC now owns 925,737 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,697,000 after acquiring an additional 5,950 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,181 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,035,000 after acquiring an additional 12,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanmina by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 715,476 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,498,000 after acquiring an additional 69,815 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanmina from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Sanmina from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on Sanmina from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

Shares of NASDAQ SANM opened at $26.29 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Sanmina Corp has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $34.96.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Sanmina had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 1.80%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sanmina Corp will post 2.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanmina

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, and manufacturing design release; manufacturing solutions of components, subassemblies, and complete systems; final system assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services.

