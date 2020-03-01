Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Acquires 200 Shares of Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in Ingredion Inc (NYSE:INGR) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,338 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $2,355,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in INGR. Cypress Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ingredion in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,516,000. Comerica Bank raised its position in Ingredion by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 34,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its position in Ingredion by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 95,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,813,000 after purchasing an additional 13,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ingredion by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,450,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,589,000 after purchasing an additional 72,014 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its position in Ingredion by 299.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 22,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 17,071 shares during the period. 89.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ingredion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised shares of Ingredion from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Ingredion from $77.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ingredion has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.50.

In other news, SVP Elizabeth Adefioye sold 2,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.31, for a total transaction of $248,192.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,781 shares of company stock worth $248,380. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Ingredion stock opened at $83.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Ingredion Inc has a 1-year low of $73.00 and a 1-year high of $99.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50-day moving average is $92.19 and its 200 day moving average is $85.22.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Ingredion had a net margin of 6.91% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Ingredion Inc will post 7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company operates through four segments: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins, glucose and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

