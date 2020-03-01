XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) Stake Lessened by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund decreased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 186.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 531.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 499 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 830 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 876 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in XPO Logistics by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,305 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on XPO. SunTrust Banks boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $108.00 target price (up previously from $105.00) on shares of XPO Logistics in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of XPO Logistics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of XPO Logistics from $94.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.47.

Shares of XPO opened at $73.97 on Friday. XPO Logistics Inc has a 1 year low of $45.73 and a 1 year high of $100.18. The company has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.75 and a 200-day moving average of $79.98.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.11. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 2.44% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that XPO Logistics Inc will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, North America, France, the United Kingdom, Europe, and internationally. The company's Transportation segment offers freight brokerage services comprising truck brokerage, intermodal, drayage, and expedite services; last mile services, primarily asset-light; density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental less-than-truckload freight services; full truckload services for transactional transportation of packaged goods, high cube products, and bulk goods; logistics services for domestic, cross-border, and international shipments; and managed transportation services.

Further Reading: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO Logistics Inc (NYSE:XPO).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.