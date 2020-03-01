Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 10,600 Shares of Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund cut its stake in Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 117,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,600 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $2,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kimco Realty during the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 2,125.5% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 4,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimco Realty by 359.2% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 5,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 4,109 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Kimco Realty stock opened at $17.35 on Friday. Kimco Realty Corp has a one year low of $16.79 and a one year high of $21.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.48 and its 200 day moving average is $20.14. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.63.

Kimco Realty (NYSE:KIM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.14). Kimco Realty had a net margin of 35.43% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $280.45 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimco Realty Corp will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.46%. Kimco Realty’s payout ratio is 76.19%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on KIM. ValuEngine cut Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Compass Point raised Kimco Realty from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kimco Realty in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kimco Realty from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded Kimco Realty from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.97.

About Kimco Realty

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

