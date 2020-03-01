Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lessened its position in shares of Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,368 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in Federated Investors were worth $2,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FII. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Federated Investors by 302.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 602 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Synovus Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Federated Investors by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,266 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Federated Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $88,000. 82.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Investors stock opened at $28.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.13. Federated Investors Inc has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $36.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Federated Investors (NYSE:FII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The asset manager reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $358.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.89 million. Federated Investors had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 20.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Investors Inc will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Federated Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.15%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Federated Investors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Federated Investors from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Federated Investors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Federated Investors in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

In other Federated Investors news, EVP Peter J. Germain sold 7,025 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.49, for a total value of $263,367.25. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,645,011. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Thomas R. Donahue sold 30,000 shares of Federated Investors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.30, for a total value of $1,119,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 670,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,003,122.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Federated Investors

Federated Investors, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

