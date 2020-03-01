Comerica Bank Has $2.15 Million Stake in ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in shares of ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,569 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned 0.06% of ICU Medical worth $2,145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICUI. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 260 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 268 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in ICU Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at $80,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 17.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in ICU Medical by 178.4% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 788 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $195.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $198.87 and a 200-day moving average of $177.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.18 and a beta of 0.93. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $148.89 and a 52 week high of $259.72.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $315.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.85 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 12.06% and a net margin of 7.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 6.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director George A. Lopez sold 20,000 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.29, for a total transaction of $3,685,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 368,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,977,946.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Virginia Ruth Sanzone sold 2,487 shares of ICU Medical stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.13, for a total value of $452,957.31. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 55 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,017.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,940 shares of company stock valued at $5,846,715 over the last three months. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised ICU Medical from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on ICU Medical from $203.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. ValuEngine raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub raised ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.00.

ICU Medical Profile

ICU Medical, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in vascular therapy, critical care, and oncology applications worldwide. It offers infusion therapy products comprising a tube running from a bottle or plastic bag containing a solution to a catheter inserted in a patient's vein.

