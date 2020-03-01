iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF (NYSEARCA:KSA) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 72,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,436 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned approximately 0.29% of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF worth $2,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSA. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $62,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $469,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 32,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 332,843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 37,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 7,154 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of KSA opened at $27.05 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.03. iShares MSCI Saudi Arabia Capped ETF has a 52-week low of $26.30 and a 52-week high of $35.66.

