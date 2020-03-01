Comerica Bank Increases Position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM)

Comerica Bank lifted its position in Boston Beer Company Inc (NYSE:SAM) by 49.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,998 shares during the period. Comerica Bank owned about 0.05% of Boston Beer worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boston Beer in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Smithfield Trust Co. purchased a new position in Boston Beer during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Boston Beer by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 72.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Boston Beer alerts:

In other Boston Beer news, Chairman C James Koch sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.77, for a total transaction of $3,677,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David L. Grinnell sold 170 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.05, for a total transaction of $63,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,211 shares of company stock valued at $33,379,953 in the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SAM stock opened at $370.79 on Friday. Boston Beer Company Inc has a 52 week low of $258.34 and a 52 week high of $444.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $384.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $384.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.52 and a beta of 0.67.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SAM. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $450.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $403.00 to $424.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $415.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $417.14.

Boston Beer Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Beer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Beer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.