Comerica Bank Reduces Stock Position in American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 79,141 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,387 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in American Airlines Group were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AAL. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,508 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,433 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,597 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 651 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in American Airlines Group by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,275 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AAL. Buckingham Research cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $42.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday. UBS Group began coverage on American Airlines Group in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Cfra lowered their price target on American Airlines Group from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.23.

NASDAQ AAL opened at $19.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.63. American Airlines Group Inc has a 1-year low of $18.77 and a 1-year high of $35.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.91.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.15. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,414.94% and a net margin of 3.68%. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 5th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

American Airlines Group Profile

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

