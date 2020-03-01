Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Decreases Position in York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in shares of York Water Co (NASDAQ:YORW) by 42.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,160 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in York Water were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 77.2% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 13,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 5,870 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of York Water by 85.9% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 25,843 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 11,942 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of York Water by 4.9% in the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of York Water in the third quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Institutional investors own 41.12% of the company’s stock.

York Water stock opened at $42.17 on Friday. York Water Co has a 12 month low of $32.29 and a 12 month high of $49.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.67 and its 200-day moving average is $43.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $560.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.99 and a beta of 0.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.1802 dividend. This is a boost from York Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. York Water’s payout ratio is 69.23%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on YORW shares. BidaskClub raised York Water from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded York Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.50.

The York Water Company impounds, purifies, and distributes drinking water. It also owns and operates three wastewater collection systems and two wastewater treatment systems; and two reservoirs, including Lake Williams and Lake Redman, which hold approximately 2.2 billion gallons of water. In addition, the company has a 15-mile pipeline from the Susquehanna River to Lake Redman; and owns seven wells that supply water to its customers in Carroll Valley Borough and Cumberland Township, Adams County.

