Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Takes Position in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Entercom Communications Corp. (NYSE:ETM) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 43,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ETM. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,341,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,492,000 after buying an additional 1,045,262 shares in the last quarter. Mcclain Value Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Entercom Communications in the fourth quarter valued at $2,243,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 547.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 519,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after buying an additional 439,202 shares in the last quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 101.8% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 199,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 100,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Entercom Communications by 6.3% in the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after buying an additional 90,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETM. Zacks Investment Research cut Entercom Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Entercom Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Entercom Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.67.

Entercom Communications stock opened at $3.47 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $480.32 million, a PE ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.11. Entercom Communications Corp. has a 52 week low of $2.94 and a 52 week high of $7.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Entercom Communications (NYSE:ETM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $414.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.76 million. Entercom Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.04% and a negative net margin of 28.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Entercom Communications Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Entercom Communications Company Profile

Entercom Communications Corp., a media and entertainment company, engages in radio broadcasting business in the United States. 3 The company owns and operates radio stations in various formats, such as news, sports, talk, classic rock, urban, adult contemporary, alternative, country, and others. As of February 11, 2019, it had a portfolio of approximately 235 radio stations, digital platforms, and live events.

