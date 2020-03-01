Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Invests $210,000 in Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Benchmark Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:BHE) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,124 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 483.3% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 165,364 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 137,016 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 143,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 28,078 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 148,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of Benchmark Electronics by 342.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 9,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $338,000 after purchasing an additional 7,605 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BHE shares. Sidoti raised shares of Benchmark Electronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Benchmark Electronics in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NYSE BHE opened at $27.18 on Friday. Benchmark Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.94 and a fifty-two week high of $37.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.60. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.32.

Benchmark Electronics (NYSE:BHE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Benchmark Electronics had a net margin of 1.03% and a return on equity of 4.91%. The business had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Benchmark Electronics’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

About Benchmark Electronics

Benchmark Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides product design, engineering services, technology solutions, and advanced manufacturing services in the Americas, Asia, and Europe. The company offers engineering services and technology solutions, including new product design, prototype, testing, and related engineering services; and custom testing, and automation equipment design and build services.

