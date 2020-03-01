Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases New Position in Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synaptics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 3,323 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $115,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Synaptics during the fourth quarter worth about $127,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Synaptics by 289.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $144,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Synaptics by 87.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,947 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares in the last quarter. 99.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on SYNA. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synaptics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Summit Insights raised shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Synaptics from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Synaptics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of Synaptics in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Synaptics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.11.

In other news, insider Kermit Nolan sold 1,922 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $123,008.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,461 shares in the company, valued at $3,613,504. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SYNA opened at $66.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $73.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.51. The company has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a PE ratio of -143.58 and a beta of 1.29. Synaptics, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $26.34 and a 52-week high of $84.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.30.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $388.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.90 million. Synaptics had a negative net margin of 1.16% and a positive return on equity of 15.92%. The business’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Synaptics, Incorporated will post 4.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells intuitive human interface solutions for electronic devices and products worldwide. The company offers its products and solutions for smartphones, tablets, and touchscreen applications, as well as mobile, handheld, wireless, and entertainment devices; notebook applications; and other personal computer (PC) product applications.

