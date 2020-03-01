Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $219,000 Stock Position in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lowered its stake in Innophos Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPHS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,848 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Innophos were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Innophos by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 627,349 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,063,000 after acquiring an additional 16,946 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Innophos by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 132,795 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares during the last quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its position in shares of Innophos by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 120,007 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 5,166 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Innophos by 69.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 83,852 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Innophos by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 68,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. 92.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPHS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub downgraded Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Innophos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

NASDAQ:IPHS opened at $31.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 2.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.49. The company has a market cap of $629.88 million, a P/E ratio of 29.90 and a beta of 1.48. Innophos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.85 and a 52-week high of $37.53.

In related news, Director John M. Steitz sold 12,625 shares of Innophos stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.86, for a total value of $402,232.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,761.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Innophos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces specialty ingredients with applications in food, health, nutrition, and industrial markets. It operates through three segments: Food, Health and Nutrition; Industrial Specialties; and Other. The company's specialty ingredients include specialty phosphate salts and specialty phosphoric acids, as well as other mineral, enzyme, and botanical based specialty ingredients that are used as flavor enhancers in beverages; electrolytes in sports drinks; texture modifiers in cheeses; leavening agents in baked goods; calcium and phosphorus fortification in food and beverages; moisture and color retention in seafood, poultry, and meat; excipients in vitamins, minerals, nutritional supplements, and pharmaceuticals; and abrasives in toothpaste.

