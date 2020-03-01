Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Has $228,000 Stock Position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. reduced its position in Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO) by 12.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,150 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in Astronics were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Astronics by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,779 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,846 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Astronics by 100.6% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 467,239 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $13,059,000 after purchasing an additional 234,293 shares during the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its position in Astronics by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 155,040 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,333,000 after purchasing an additional 31,122 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Astronics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 47,355 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Astronics in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. 68.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Astronics alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on ATRO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised Astronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on Astronics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. BidaskClub raised Astronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Dougherty & Co lowered Astronics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Astronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.00.

ATRO opened at $20.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $607.87 million, a PE ratio of 22.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.15 and a 200-day moving average of $28.37. Astronics Co. has a 52-week low of $18.70 and a 52-week high of $44.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.96.

Astronics (NASDAQ:ATRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $198.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $198.00 million. Astronics had a return on equity of 6.21% and a net margin of 6.73%. On average, research analysts predict that Astronics Co. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Astronics Profile

Astronics Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products for the aerospace, defense, electronics, and semiconductor industries worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerospace and Test Systems. The Aerospace segment offers lighting and safety systems; electrical power generation, distribution, and motions systems; aircraft structures; avionics products; system certification; and connectivity and other products.

Further Reading: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Astronics Co. (NASDAQ:ATRO).

Receive News & Ratings for Astronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Astronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.