Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Trims Stock Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 83.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,200 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cummins were worth $2,619,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cummins by 31.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cummins from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $185.00 price target (up from $167.00) on shares of Cummins in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $173.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Cummins from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $162.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.19.

In related news, COO Tony Satterthwaite sold 5,395 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.75, for a total value of $905,011.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 51,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,653,216. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 10,447 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.54, for a total transaction of $1,750,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,636 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,022,855.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 16,280 shares of company stock valued at $2,727,957 over the last ninety days. 0.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE CMI opened at $151.29 on Friday. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.14 and a 52-week high of $186.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $23.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.42 and a 200-day moving average of $168.34.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.14. Cummins had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 26.49%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 12.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.311 per share. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.82%.

Cummins declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 7.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, and engine-related component products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, and Power Systems segments. The Engine segment manufactures and markets a range of diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy-and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

