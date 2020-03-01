Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Has $2.63 Million Holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in Cabot Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:COG) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,126 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 57,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Cabot Oil & Gas were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,240 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 910 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Cabot Oil & Gas by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 3,576 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Cabot Oil & Gas in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. 91.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on COG shares. TD Securities decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine upgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Cabot Oil & Gas from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cabot Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.58.

Shares of NYSE:COG opened at $13.93 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.86. Cabot Oil & Gas Co. has a twelve month low of $13.06 and a twelve month high of $27.65. The company has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Cabot Oil & Gas (NYSE:COG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Cabot Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 29.82% and a net margin of 32.96%. The firm had revenue of $461.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $476.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Cabot Oil & Gas Co. will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. Cabot Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 24.69%.

About Cabot Oil & Gas

Cabot Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, exploits, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 174,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

