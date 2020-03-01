Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Purchases 2,900 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its position in AmerisourceBergen Corp. (NYSE:ABC) by 9.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,698 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $2,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 28.0% during the third quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 8,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 0.9% during the third quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 15,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 95.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 3.2% during the third quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.92% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ABC shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, January 19th. TheStreet raised shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.13.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Gina Clark sold 10,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.24, for a total value of $963,316.08. Also, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 19,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.20, for a total transaction of $1,855,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 162,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,100,916.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,417 shares of company stock valued at $5,743,456. 28.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $84.32 on Friday. AmerisourceBergen Corp. has a 12 month low of $70.55 and a 12 month high of $97.50. The stock has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.85.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.09. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.36% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The business had revenue of $47.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Corp. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.70%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

