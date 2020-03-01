Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 20,800 Shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in shares of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) by 29.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $196,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 182.4% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 129,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,782,000 after acquiring an additional 83,779 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 204.3% during the 4th quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 221,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 148,414 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden lifted its holdings in shares of Unum Group by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 230,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,721,000 after acquiring an additional 39,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new stake in shares of Unum Group during the 4th quarter worth $210,000. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UNM shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DOWLING & PARTN reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Unum Group in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unum Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Unum Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NYSE:UNM opened at $23.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.86 billion, a PE ratio of 4.45, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.58. The company’s fifty day moving average is $28.53 and its 200 day moving average is $28.59. Unum Group has a 52 week low of $22.61 and a 52 week high of $38.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 20.99%.

Unum Group Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum UK, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

