Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Sells 23,700 Shares of Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund trimmed its position in Flex Ltd (NASDAQ:FLEX) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 236,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 23,700 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Flex were worth $2,985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Flex by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co boosted its position in shares of Flex by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 7,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter worth $109,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter worth $187,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Flex from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Flex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Flex from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.58.

In related news, insider Paul Humphries sold 15,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $203,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Scott Offer sold 48,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.39, for a total value of $549,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 267,380 shares of company stock worth $3,409,026 in the last ninety days. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:FLEX opened at $11.11 on Friday. Flex Ltd has a 12-month low of $8.82 and a 12-month high of $14.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -277.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.63.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.15 billion. Flex had a negative return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Flex Ltd will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Flex Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers worldwide. It operates through Communications & Enterprise Compute, Consumer Technologies Group, Industrial and Emerging Industries, and High Reliability Solutions segments.

