First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Makes New $304,000 Investment in Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 4,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $304,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DVA. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in Davita during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its position in shares of Davita by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Davita in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 89.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Davita alerts:

In related news, Director John M. Nehra sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $1,618,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Davita from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Raymond James lowered Davita from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

Shares of DVA opened at $77.62 on Friday. Davita Inc has a 52 week low of $43.40 and a 52 week high of $90.15. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.45, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.68 and a 200-day moving average of $68.65.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Read More: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.