Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Buys 145,100 Shares of People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its stake in People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) by 330.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 145,100 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in People’s United Financial were worth $3,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PBCT. FMR LLC raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 138,970 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,285,000 after buying an additional 13,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,944,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $619,936,000 after buying an additional 372,989 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in People’s United Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $4,612,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 577,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,035,000 after buying an additional 9,940 shares during the period. Finally, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH raised its stake in People’s United Financial by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 28,790 shares of the bank’s stock worth $451,000 after buying an additional 13,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.64% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on PBCT shares. ValuEngine raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson downgraded People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub raised People’s United Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on People’s United Financial in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

PBCT opened at $13.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.96. People’s United Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.70 and a 1 year high of $18.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.36 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 22.51%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that People’s United Financial, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, February 1st were paid a $0.177 dividend. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 31st. People’s United Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 51.08%.

About People’s United Financial

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

