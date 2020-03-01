Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund Increases Stake in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund grew its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN) by 19.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NNN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 111.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the third quarter valued at $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 70.0% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Network purchased a new stake in shares of National Retail Properties in the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. 89.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NNN shares. B. Riley reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of National Retail Properties in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Retail Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.00.

In related news, EVP Stephen A. Horn, Jr. sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.27, for a total value of $1,012,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 133,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,527,294.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Kevin B. Habicht sold 10,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.11, for a total transaction of $558,150.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 149,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,805,609.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NNN stock opened at $50.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.09. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.31 and a 12 month high of $59.26. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.10 and its 200 day moving average is $55.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

National Retail Properties (NYSE:NNN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $173.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.70 million. National Retail Properties had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 43.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that National Retail Properties, Inc. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.64%.

National Retail Properties Profile

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long term, net leases. As of March 31, 2019, the company owned 2,984 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 30.7 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 11.4 years.

