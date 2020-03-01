First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 964 Shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,744 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 964 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in D. R. Horton were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of D. R. Horton during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 1,641.8% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 958 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of D. R. Horton by 242.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Get D. R. Horton alerts:

NYSE DHI opened at $53.27 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.13, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. D. R. Horton Inc has a 1-year low of $37.81 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.78 and a 200-day moving average of $53.85. The company has a market cap of $20.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.95.

D. R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The construction company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.24. D. R. Horton had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.92%. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that D. R. Horton Inc will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. D. R. Horton’s payout ratio is 16.32%.

In other news, CFO Bill W. Wheat sold 38,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.04, for a total value of $2,091,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,718 shares in the company, valued at $10,992,478.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael W. Hewatt sold 4,000 shares of D. R. Horton stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.83, for a total transaction of $247,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,474.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 72,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,040,665. 6.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. SunTrust Banks cut D. R. Horton from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upgraded D. R. Horton to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on D. R. Horton from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.81.

About D. R. Horton

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 27 states and 81 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Story: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for D. R. Horton Inc (NYSE:DHI).

Receive News & Ratings for D. R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D. R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.