SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Stock Holdings Reduced by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) by 27.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,686 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,796 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SEI Investments were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 77,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 23.2% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 530,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,440,000 after acquiring an additional 100,087 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 36,444 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,158,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,950,907 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $782,645,000 after acquiring an additional 165,595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SEI Investments during the 4th quarter worth about $944,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William Doran sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $200,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 671,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,977,990.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.59, for a total value of $5,575,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,801,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $642,894,355.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 248,248 shares of company stock valued at $15,719,813 in the last three months. 22.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ SEIC opened at $54.71 on Friday. SEI Investments has a twelve month low of $49.50 and a twelve month high of $69.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a current ratio of 4.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.33.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.01). SEI Investments had a return on equity of 29.88% and a net margin of 30.39%. The business had revenue of $423.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.50 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. SEI Investments’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that SEI Investments will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub downgraded SEI Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer upped their price target on SEI Investments from $66.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.67.

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

