First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $316,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI China ETF were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 391.3% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Astor Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 214.8% in the 4th quarter. Astor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 756 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of MCHI opened at $62.13 on Friday. iShares MSCI China ETF has a 1 year low of $53.12 and a 1 year high of $67.84. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.43.

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

