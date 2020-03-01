Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) Stock Position Lowered by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its position in Steris PLC (NYSE:STE) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,113 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Steris were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of STE. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Steris by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,052,709 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,347,769,000 after buying an additional 522,254 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Steris by 130.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 187 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Steris in the 3rd quarter worth $205,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Steris during the third quarter worth $26,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Steris by 1.9% during the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 86.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 3,121 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.65, for a total transaction of $516,993.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,482 shares in the company, valued at $4,221,093.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Richard Martin Steeves sold 5,960 shares of Steris stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.75, for a total value of $898,470.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,214 shares of company stock worth $2,975,755 over the last ninety days. 2.36% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Steris stock opened at $158.62 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.46 and its 200-day moving average is $150.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.45 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Steris PLC has a 12-month low of $118.18 and a 12-month high of $168.98.

Steris (NYSE:STE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $774.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.45 million. Steris had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 13.21%. Steris’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.26 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Steris PLC will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Steris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.27%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on STE. Stephens boosted their target price on Steris from $165.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Steris in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $152.75.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions.

