First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 504 Shares of Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,674 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 504 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Store Capital were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,878,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $460,640,000 after buying an additional 158,489 shares during the period. PGGM Investments bought a new position in Store Capital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $305,695,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,414,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $242,187,000 after buying an additional 221,615 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,996,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,634,000 after buying an additional 691,779 shares during the period. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Store Capital by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,866,927 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,524,000 after buying an additional 374,641 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joseph M. Donovan bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.30 per share, for a total transaction of $373,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE STOR opened at $32.86 on Friday. Store Capital Corp has a 1 year low of $31.12 and a 1 year high of $40.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.17 billion, a PE ratio of 26.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.10.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.22). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 42.81%. The firm had revenue of $173.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Store Capital Corp will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

STOR has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Store Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Store Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Store Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

