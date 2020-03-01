First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 389 Shares of CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its stake in CarMax, Inc (NYSE:KMX) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,745 shares of the company’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in CarMax were worth $324,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 114.6% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CarMax in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 98.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of CarMax in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CarMax from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine lowered CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on CarMax in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on CarMax from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.35.

NYSE KMX opened at $87.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.41 billion, a PE ratio of 17.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.10. CarMax, Inc has a one year low of $58.19 and a one year high of $103.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $96.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $4.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.53% and a net margin of 4.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that CarMax, Inc will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Thomas W. Reedy, Jr. sold 29,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $2,862,508.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,096,933.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; vehicles that do not meet its retail standards to licensed dealers through on-site wholesale auctions; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale.

