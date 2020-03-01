First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys Shares of 2,645 Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,645 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 10.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,406,547 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $929,344,000 after purchasing an additional 821,079 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,210,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $436,391,000 after purchasing an additional 13,002 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,296,998 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $161,528,000 after purchasing an additional 5,473 shares during the last quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Intermede Investment Partners Ltd now owns 705,556 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $87,870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,501 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $83,988,000 after purchasing an additional 9,749 shares during the last quarter. 93.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ALLE opened at $114.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.17, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.18. Allegion PLC has a 52 week low of $87.10 and a 52 week high of $139.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $115.23.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28. The business had revenue of $719.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.88 million. Allegion had a return on equity of 67.06% and a net margin of 14.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 5.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, February 6th that allows the company to repurchase $800.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the scientific and technical instruments company to purchase up to 6.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.09%.

In related news, CAO Douglas P. Ranck sold 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.97, for a total transaction of $472,244.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $328,226.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David D. Petratis sold 42,631 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.69, for a total value of $5,528,814.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 293,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,088,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on ALLE. Bank of America lowered Allegion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Allegion from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Allegion from $121.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $137.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Barclays lowered Allegion from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allegion has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.00.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers and controls; doors and door systems; electronic security products; electronic, biometric and mobile access control systems; exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; and other accessories.

