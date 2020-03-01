First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Position in iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:IHE) by 30.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,037 shares of the company’s stock after selling 879 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IHE. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $127,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Intl Fcstone Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $218,000.

IHE opened at $144.66 on Friday. iShares US Pharmaceuticals ETF has a fifty-two week low of $136.66 and a fifty-two week high of $165.70. The company’s 50-day moving average is $160.81 and its 200 day moving average is $150.08.

iShares U.S. Pharmaceuticals ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Pharmaceuticals Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Pharmaceuticals Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the pharmaceuticals sector of the United States equity market, and includes pharmaceutical companies such as manufacturers of prescription or over-the-counter drugs or vaccines, but excludes producers of vitamins.

