2,792 Shares in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,792 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $333,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RL. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $124,000. First Interstate Bank raised its holdings in Ralph Lauren by 370.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 1,139 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 64.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on RL shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Bank of America raised Ralph Lauren from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. UBS Group upped their price target on Ralph Lauren from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.37.

In related news, major shareholder Family L.L.C. Lauren sold 71,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.50, for a total transaction of $8,250,858.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 34.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RL stock opened at $105.51 on Friday. Ralph Lauren Corp has a 1-year low of $82.69 and a 1-year high of $133.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.44 and its 200-day moving average is $105.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren Corp will post 7.74 EPS for the current year.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

