First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 175 Shares of Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,033 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 967 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 929 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $298,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 1,421 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 21,788 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $7,000,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,756 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total transaction of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of Cooper Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total transaction of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COO shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $351.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of Cooper Companies in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Cooper Companies from $360.00 to $388.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.70.

Shares of NYSE COO opened at $324.57 on Friday. Cooper Companies Inc has a 1 year low of $278.50 and a 1 year high of $365.68. The stock has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $348.96 and a 200 day moving average of $317.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 17.38%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.49%.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

