First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 2,116 Shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 43.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 7,027 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after buying an additional 55,236 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 56,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,780,000 after buying an additional 1,685 shares during the last quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dean Capital Investments Management LLC now owns 10,386 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 772 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the fourth quarter worth $200,000. 4.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $42.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Koninklijke Philips NV has a twelve month low of $39.05 and a twelve month high of $50.78. The stock has a market cap of $38.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s fifty day moving average is $48.14 and its 200 day moving average is $46.71.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be paid a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is 36.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips Profile

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

Featured Story: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.