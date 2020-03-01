Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,317 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CP. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 244.8% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 6,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 4,607 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,040 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.33% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CP. Stephens lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $264.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark began coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Loop Capital lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $294.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.16.

NYSE:CP opened at $248.77 on Friday. Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd has a 12-month low of $199.33 and a 12-month high of $275.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $264.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.11.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $4.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.55 by $1.22. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 31.31%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd will post 13.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $0.6292 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.50%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

