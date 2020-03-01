First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 865 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:PWV) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,263 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 865 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $262,000. FundX Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,886,000. Strategic Investment Advisors MI grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 71,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 3,835 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 15,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goelzer Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $227,000.

PWV stock opened at $35.98 on Friday. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $34.47 and a 52 week high of $42.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.01 and its 200 day moving average is $39.65.

PowerShares Dynamic Large Cap Value Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Large Cap Value Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation, while maintaining consistent stylistically accurate exposure.

