First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Position in Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF (NYSEARCA:DIV) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,381 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Global SuperDividend US ETF were worth $342,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DIV. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,457,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,576,000 after purchasing an additional 173,104 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,342,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 83,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,985,000 after purchasing an additional 34,040 shares during the period. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $660,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global SuperDividend US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $559,000.

DIV opened at $20.45 on Friday. Global SuperDividend US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $19.82 and a fifty-two week high of $24.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.20 and its 200 day moving average is $23.25.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th were issued a $0.1565 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.18%.

