H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in H & R Block Inc (NYSE:HRB) by 33.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,730 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,708 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in H & R Block were worth $346,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in H & R Block by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,013,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566,660 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA grew its stake in H & R Block by 130.7% in the 3rd quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 3,405,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,929,344 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in H & R Block by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,837,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,405,000 after acquiring an additional 203,842 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in H & R Block by 2,587.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 1,297,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,477,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,700 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in H & R Block by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,066,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,921,000 after acquiring an additional 187,775 shares during the period.

Shares of HRB stock opened at $20.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.23. H & R Block Inc has a fifty-two week low of $20.21 and a fifty-two week high of $29.62.

H & R Block (NYSE:HRB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $161.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.90 million. H & R Block had a return on equity of 332.04% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.83) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H & R Block Inc will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HRB. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of H & R Block from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Standpoint Research raised shares of H & R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of H & R Block in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of H & R Block in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, digital do-it-yourself (DIY) tax solutions, and other services and products related to income tax return preparation to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

