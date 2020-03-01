First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 136 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 27,915 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,502,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,668 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,745 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 34,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RSG opened at $90.26 on Friday. Republic Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.13 and a 52-week high of $100.91. The company has a market capitalization of $29.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.02. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.42% and a return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.50%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on RSG shares. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on Republic Services from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Republic Services from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.45.

In other Republic Services news, CAO Brian A. Goebel sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total transaction of $179,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,186 shares in the company, valued at $734,447.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Charles F. Serianni sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.55, for a total transaction of $149,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,854.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,754 shares of company stock valued at $3,420,724 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services Company Profile

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal, and energy services for small-container, large-container, municipal and residential, and energy services customers in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company's collection services include curbside collection of waste for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of waste containers; and renting of compactors.

