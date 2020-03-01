First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 464 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 7.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SS&C Technologies were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SSNC. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the third quarter worth about $45,320,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 161.2% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,093,287 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $56,380,000 after purchasing an additional 674,748 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 22.3% in the third quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,520,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $181,530,000 after purchasing an additional 642,179 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of SS&C Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $30,883,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SS&C Technologies by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,085,732 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $66,664,000 after purchasing an additional 481,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

SSNC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of SS&C Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies to $61.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub cut shares of SS&C Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SS&C Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.50.

In other SS&C Technologies news, CEO William C. Stone sold 255,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total transaction of $15,004,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,931,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,856,756.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Patrick J. Pedonti sold 90,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.11, for a total transaction of $5,859,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,255,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 1,298 shares of company stock valued at $76,419. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SS&C Technologies stock opened at $55.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.51 and a 1 year high of $67.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $63.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.30. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.43, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.29.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.11. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 9.46% and a return on equity of 19.96%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. SS&C Technologies’s payout ratio is 13.81%.

SS&C Technologies Profile

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries in the United States, Canada, rest of the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. The company's products and services allow its clients to automate and integrate front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions, including portfolio management and reporting; and back-office functions comprising accounting, transfer agency, compliance, regulatory services, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing, and clearing.

