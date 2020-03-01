Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,635 Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. purchased a new stake in Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 63,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,119,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 73.2% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 52,283 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,563,000 after purchasing an additional 22,088 shares during the period. 1492 Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Powell Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $1,461,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 53.0% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,284 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Powell Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 265,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,024,000 after purchasing an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 68.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Powell Industries alerts:

NASDAQ POWL opened at $33.43 on Friday. Powell Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.21 and a 52-week high of $50.81. The company has a market capitalization of $385.95 million, a P/E ratio of 25.33 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.88 and a 200-day moving average of $41.05.

Powell Industries (NASDAQ:POWL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Powell Industries had a return on equity of 5.17% and a net margin of 2.83%. The company had revenue of $134.15 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 18th.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on POWL. TheStreet downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 15th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Powell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Powell Industries Company Profile

Powell Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and services custom-engineered equipment and systems for the distribution, control, and monitoring of electrical energy. The company's principal products include integrated power control room substations, custom-engineered modules, electrical houses, medium-voltage circuit breakers, monitoring and control communications systems, motor control centers, and bus duct systems, as well as traditional and arc-resistant distribution switchgears and control gears.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Powell Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWL).

Receive News & Ratings for Powell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.