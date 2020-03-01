RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) Stock Position Lowered by Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lessened its position in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 28.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,501 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 590 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc.’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,318 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.3% during the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 30,058 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,815,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 8,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,605,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,700 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,097,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RenaissanceRe by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. now owns 5,510 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,079,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 86.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

Shares of NYSE RNR opened at $170.40 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $141.00 and a fifty-two week high of $202.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31. The business has a 50-day moving average of $192.97 and a 200-day moving average of $190.19.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.41). RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 17.82%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $517.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.02 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 15.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a boost from RenaissanceRe’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently 14.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RNR shares. Citigroup started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $192.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 price target on shares of RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of RenaissanceRe in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $188.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.67.

RenaissanceRe Profile

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including earthquakes, hurricanes, and tsunamis, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RNR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR).

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.