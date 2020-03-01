Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. Acquires Shares of 2,231 Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Molina Healthcare by 315.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,080,000 after purchasing an additional 37,873 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 0.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,752,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $823,458,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 32.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 627 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the third quarter valued at $5,168,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare by 20.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 6,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,051 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MOH opened at $122.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $136.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.61. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $106.50 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.08. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 40.80% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 11.68 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Ronna Romney sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total value of $151,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dale B. Wolf sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.51, for a total value of $474,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,146,550.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,875 shares of company stock worth $681,569. Company insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

MOH has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on Molina Healthcare from $156.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Cfra upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Molina Healthcare from $152.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Molina Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $157.70.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides Medicaid-related solutions to meet the health care needs of low-income families and individuals; and to assist state agencies in their administration of the Medicaid program in the United States. It operates through three segments: Health Plans, Molina Medicaid Solutions, and Other.

