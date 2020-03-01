Physiomics (LON:PYC) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2.20

Physiomics Plc (LON:PYC)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and last traded at GBX 2.28 ($0.03), with a volume of 394230 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28 ($0.03).

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2.67 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and a P/E ratio of -22.00.

About Physiomics (LON:PYC)

Physiomics Plc provides outsourced systems and computational biology services to pharmaceutical companies in the United Kingdom, the European Union, and the United States. It offers modeling, simulation, and data analysis services covering various ranges of oncology research and development using its proprietary Virtual Tumour predictive software.

