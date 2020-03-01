ARC Minerals (LON:ARCM) Hits New 52-Week Low at $1.88

ARC Minerals Ltd (LON:ARCM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 1.88 ($0.02) and last traded at GBX 2.02 ($0.03), with a volume of 4988088 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.02 ($0.03).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.50 million and a PE ratio of -0.66.

ARC Minerals Company Profile (LON:ARCM)

Arc Minerals Limited engages in the identification, evaluation, acquisition, and development of natural resource projects primarily in Africa. Its principal assets include the Kalaba copper-cobalt project covering an area of 1,000 square kilometers located in Zambia; and Misisi gold project comprising an area of 66 square kilometers of exploration license situated in the Democratic Republic of Congo.

