SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) Earns “Hold” Rating from LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $52.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

SAGE has been the topic of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $217.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BidaskClub raised SAGE Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Leerink Swann raised SAGE Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on SAGE Therapeutics from $190.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, SunTrust Banks lowered SAGE Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $210.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SAGE Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.22.

SAGE Therapeutics stock opened at $47.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 12.67 and a current ratio of 12.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 2.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $69.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $116.74. SAGE Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $45.45 and a 52 week high of $193.56.

SAGE Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.62) by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 million. SAGE Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 56.63% and a negative net margin of 9,904.45%. The business’s revenue was up 617.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($3.38) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that SAGE Therapeutics will post -13.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey M. Jonas bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $64.20 per share, with a total value of $481,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 54,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,500,826. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert Robichaud bought 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $64.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,604,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 102,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,582,302.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAGE. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 40.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 136,459 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,704,000 after buying an additional 39,447 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 2.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,748,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $503,261,000 after buying an additional 75,246 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,741,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 167.3% in the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 40,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,626,000 after buying an additional 25,100 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in SAGE Therapeutics by 55.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 93,788 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,158,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares during the period. 99.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SAGE Therapeutics

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD).

