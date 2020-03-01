Moss Bros Group (LON:MOSB) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $16.05

Shares of Moss Bros Group plc (LON:MOSB) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 16.05 ($0.21) and last traded at GBX 17.03 ($0.22), with a volume of 47778 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 18.73 ($0.25).

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Moss Bros Group in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

The company has a market capitalization of $17.16 million and a P/E ratio of -4.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 20.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 20.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 260.68.

Moss Bros Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, retails and hires formal wear for men primarily in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Retail and Hire segments. It sells men's suits, shirts, jackets, trousers, waist coats, casual wear, and shoes; and accessories, including cufflinks, tie bars, dress accessories, pocket squares, bags and luggage, wallets, belts, socks, braces, bow ties, cummerbunds, hats and caps, scarves, and umbrellas through stores and online.

