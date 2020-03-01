Filta Group (LON:FLTA) Sets New 12-Month Low at $120.30

Shares of Filta Group Holdings PLC (LON:FLTA) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 120.30 ($1.58) and last traded at GBX 125 ($1.64), with a volume of 19147 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 125 ($1.64).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.24, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 155.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 171.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.83 million and a PE ratio of 41.94.

About Filta Group (LON:FLTA)

Filta Group Holdings plc, through its subsidiaries, franchises on-site environmental kitchen solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, and Germany. The company offers FiltaFry, which provides fryer management services, including the on-site micro-filtration, and removal and replacement of cooking oil; Fita-Seal for the on-site replacement of refrigerator and freezer door seals; and FiltaGMG, a drain related services comprising live bacteria drain dosing and installation, and servicing of grease recovery units.

