VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.

VMW stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. VMware has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The virtualization software provider reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. VMware had a net margin of 62.27% and a return on equity of 48.29%. The business’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that VMware will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.

