VMware (NYSE:VMW) Price Target Cut to $147.00

VMware (NYSE:VMW) had its target price dropped by analysts at Mizuho from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the virtualization software provider’s stock. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.97% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays set a $186.00 target price on VMware and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of VMware in a report on Thursday, November 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on VMware from $186.00 to $172.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on VMware from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on VMware from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.36.
VMW stock opened at $120.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.60 billion, a PE ratio of 7.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.15 and a 200-day moving average of $153.04. VMware has a 12-month low of $116.00 and a 12-month high of $206.80.
In other VMware news, EVP Maurizio Carli sold 2,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.20, for a total transaction of $319,965.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,375 shares in the company, valued at $8,384,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Zane Rowe sold 6,509 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.40, for a total value of $965,935.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 121,136 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,976,582.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 7.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,444,800 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $743,215,000 after purchasing an additional 319,201 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 81.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,202,789 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $486,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,991,390 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $302,273,000 after purchasing an additional 22,409 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 1,952,000 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $296,294,000 after purchasing an additional 173,604 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of VMware by 112.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,264,299 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock worth $189,721,000 after purchasing an additional 670,437 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.11% of the company’s stock.
About VMware
VMware, Inc provides software in the areas of hybrid cloud, multi-cloud, modern applications, networking and security, and digital workspaces in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; and cloud management products for businesses with automated operation, programmable provisioning, and application monitoring solutions.
