Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) Price Target Cut to $69.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Stephens from $80.00 to $69.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Stephens’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 56.89% from the company’s current price.

GKOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Glaukos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Glaukos from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Glaukos has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.11.

Get Glaukos alerts:

Shares of GKOS opened at $43.98 on Friday. Glaukos has a 1-year low of $40.00 and a 1-year high of $84.65. The stock has a market cap of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 169.16 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 6.32 and a quick ratio of 5.94.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.11. Glaukos had a net margin of 6.51% and a negative return on equity of 6.15%. The business had revenue of $65.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.36 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Glaukos will post -0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GKOS. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the first quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 136.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 178,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $13,989,000 after purchasing an additional 103,102 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 66.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,104 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,757,000 after purchasing an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Glaukos in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,013,000. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Glaukos by 150.9% in the third quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 13,143 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $828,000 after purchasing an additional 7,905 shares in the last quarter.

About Glaukos

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of surgical devices and sustained pharmaceutical therapies designed to treat glaucoma. It offers iStent, a micro-bypass stent for insertion in conjunction with cataract surgery for the reduction of intraocular pressure in adult patients with mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma; and iStent inject trabecular micro-bypass stent that allows the surgeon to inject stents into various trabecular meshwork locations through a single corneal entry for the reduction of intraocular pressure in mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma in combination with cataract surgery.

Featured Story: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.